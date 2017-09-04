BRICS summit: Modi calls for cooperation in building smart cities, urbanisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised the need for cooperation among the BRICS member nations for peace and development.

"Cooperation is important for peace and development. A strong BRICS partnership on innovation and digital economy can help spur growth, promote transparency and support the SDGs (sustainable development goals)," Modi said while speaking at the plenary session of the bloc's three-day summit here.

He started his address by thanking Chinese President for the warm reception and excellent organisation of the 9th edition of the annual summit.





Watch Live : PM @narendramodi attends #BRICSSummit 2017 China https://t.co/o7IQcCaIFL — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 4, 2017 The Prime Minister stressed on accelerating cooperation in smart cities, urbanisation and disaster management - continuing the dialogue at Goa in India during the last summit. "We are in mission-mode to eradicate poverty, to ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy, education," he emphasised.

He said that the BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa -- can work closely with the International Solar Alliance to strengthen the solar energy agenda and that affordable, reliable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for the development of nations.

"Renewable energy is particularly important," Modi added.





Appreciating a boost in people-to-people exchanges, Modi stated that such inter-mingling would consolidate their links and deepen their understanding.

He said that BRICS has developed a robust framework for cooperation, contributing stability and growth in a world drifting towards uncertainty.

Modi welcomed cooperation for capacity building between BRICS and African countries in areas of skills, health, infra, manufacturing and connectivity.

Modi, who arrived in Xiamen on Sunday for the summit, said: "Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities and promote cooperation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the IMF."





He urged for the early creation of a to cater to financing needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing countries.

The Prime Minister stressed on the women's empowerment programmes as productivity multipliers, saying it would lead to "mainstream women in nation building."

"Our endeavours today touch diverse areas of agriculture, culture, environment, energy, sports, and ICT (Information and Communication Technology)," he added.





Apart from the BRICS members, Egypt, Kenya, Tajikistan, Mexico, and Thailand have been invited by China as special guests for the summit.

Modi and Xi are to meet on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Tuesday to discuss a range of issues.