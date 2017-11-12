Brief case: SC judges divided on Satyam arbitration

SC judges divided on Satyam arbitration Disputes arising from the Satyam Computer affair is all set for the fourth round in the Supreme Court (SC) with a split verdict by the two-judge bench on the validity of the award given by the London Court of International Arbitration against Venture Global Engineering LLC, and in favour of Tech Mahindra Ltd, formerly known as Satyam Computer Services Private Ltd. Justice A M Sapre set aside all arbrital proceedings including the award passed by the sole arbitrator as being against the public policy of India. On the other hand, the other ...