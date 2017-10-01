Brief case: Speeding up decades-old company case

Speeding up decades-old company case The Supreme Court has passed a set of orders to speed up a company case which started in the Calcutta High Court in 1987. The apex court, in a recent order, wondered why, despite its several directions, the company judge could not dispose of the case, which has bloated over the three decades with several parties and applications. The Supreme Court asked the company judge to try to dispose of the case, Baranagore Jute Factory plc Mazdoor Sangh vs Barnagore Jute Factory plc, within four months, hearing it on a day-to-day basis. Adjournments will ...