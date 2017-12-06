Britain must apologise for Jallianwala Bagh massacre: London Mayor

said on Wednesday the should apologise for the massacre in

Khan, who arrived in on Tuesday, paid tributes to martyrs of the massacre here on Wednesday.

"The should apologise for the shootings. Some people use the word massacre," Khan told the media after visiting the complex.

Hundreds of innocent Indians, including women, children and old people, were shot dead by the British troops led by Brigadier on April 13, 1919.

The victims had no place to escape as the only narrow entrance was blocked by the troops. Colonial era records had put the death toll at around 400, while leaders of the country's freedom movement had put it at over 1,000.

Though British monarch, and her husband, Prince Phillip, had visited the in October 1997, no apology for the massacre was offered.

British Prime Minister visited in February 2013 and offered regrets over the killings, stopping short of a formal apology.

Khan, later on, Wednesday, visited the Golden Temple complex, where the holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, is located and offered prayers.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) gave Khan a 'siropa' (robe of honour) during the visit.

Khan also visited the Langar hall, the largest community kitchen in the world, of the shrine complex and partook langar while sitting on the floor.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Local Bodies Minister and others met Khan at a dinner hosted for him.

Khan, who was on a three-city tour of India, visiting Mumbai, New Delhi and Amritsar, later crossed over into from the Attari-Wagah joint check post land border between India and Pakistan, about 30 km from here.

The London Mayor, who is of Pakistani-origin, will also visit Lahore, Karachi and in