Broccoli may help manage diabetes: Study

A chemical in broccoli tamped down glucose production by liver cells in rats

Eating sprouts may help patients manage their blood sugar, according to a new study which offers a much-needed alternative to address the worldwide epidemic.



Type 2 affects more than 300 million people globally, and as many as 15 per cent of those patients cannot take the first-line therapy metformin because of kidney damage risks.



Seeking a more viable path forward, researchers identified compounds that might counter the disease-associated gene expression changes associated with type 2



The researchers, including Annika Axelsson of Lund University in Sweden, constructed a signature for type 2 based on 50 genes, then used datasets to screen 3,852 compounds for drugs that potentially reverse disease.



The most promising chemical - sulforaphane, a naturally occurring compound found in cruciferous vegetables - tamped down production by cells growing in culture, and shifted gene expression away from a diseased state in diabetic



When the researchers gave concentrated sprout extracts to 97 human type 2 patients in a 12-week randomised placebo-controlled trial, obese participants who entered the study with dysregulated disease demonstrated significantly decreased fasting blood levels compared to controls.



The researchers said that developing gene signatures to investigate large public repositories of gene expression data could be a valuable strategy to rapidly identify clinically relevant compounds.

Press Trust of India