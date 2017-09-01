BSF jawan killed in Pakistan sniper fire in Poonch

A Border Security Force jawan was killed on Friday in firing by Pakistani troops from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, an official of the force said.

(ASI) (50) suffered bullet injuries in "enemy fire" from across the around 1745 hours today, the official said.

Singh, who was deployed at a forward post in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch, was given first aid. He died while being taken to a military hospital, he said.

The ASI hailed from Malkana village in Punjab's Bathinda district. He had joined the force in 1988, the official said.

"The stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyr and remains committed to their well being," he said.

