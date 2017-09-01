JUST IN
Business Standard

BSF jawan killed in Pakistan sniper fire in Poonch

He died while being taken to a military hospital

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Representative Image of security forces

A Border Security Force jawan was killed on Friday in sniper firing by Pakistani troops from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, an official of the force said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kamaljit Singh (50) suffered bullet injuries in "enemy fire" from across the LoC around 1745 hours today, the BSF official said.

Singh, who was deployed at a forward post in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch, was given first aid. He died while being taken to a military hospital, he said.

The ASI hailed from Malkana village in Punjab's Bathinda district. He had joined the force in 1988, the official said.

"The BSF stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyr and remains committed to their well being," he said.

First Published: Fri, September 01 2017. 23:28 IST

