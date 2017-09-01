BSF jawan killed in Pakistan sniper fire in Poonch

-
ALSO READPakistan troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district of J&K Jammu & Kashmir: Indian, Pakistani troops trade heavy firing along LoC Pakistan violates ceasefire, shells LoC posts in Poonch Indian and Pak armies talk over LoC firings as minor girl, jawan dies Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, no casualty reported
-
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU