BSF kills intruder along IB in Jammu; destroys 2 Pakistani mortar posts

troops on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid and killed an along the in district.



Troops observed the movement of two-three persons along the IB near Border Out Post (BoP) in around 05: 45 hours, IG BSF, frontier, Ram Awtar told PTI.



They challenged them and opened fire resulting in the death of one intruder, he said adding, the deceased was in his thirties.The other intruders managed to escape, he said.The force also destroyed two Pakistani posts in retaliation for the killing of its jawan in unprovoked firing.Two Pakistani mortar positions were "located, targeted and destroyed by troopers yesterday (Wednesday) night only. The coordinated precision fire of troopers silenced Pakistani guns," a spokesman said.On Wednesday, a jawan was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan, the first this year, in Samba sector of and the force had since then launched retaliatory fire.