BSF's 'Seema Bhawani' stuns spectators at Republic Day Parade

In one of the many firsts this year, a women contingent of the on Friday performed motorcycle stunts during the parade, drawing one of the loudest cheers from the audience as well as dignitaries like and As per tradition, the and the Army's bike-borne 'daredevils' end the parade on alternate years.

But this time, members of the BSF's women motorcycle team 'Seema Bhawani' replaced their male counterparts. Led by sub-inspector Stanzin Noryang, the team showcased its driving skills with daredevil stunts like Salute to President, Fish Riding, Side Riding, Faulaad, Prachand Baalay Shaktiman, Mobile PT, Bull Fighting, etc. Over a 100 women riding as many as 26 350cc motorcycles enthralled the spectators many of whom -- men, women and children -- were on their feet and clapped throughout the display. President Kovind, and present on the dais and other dignitaries in the audience too applauded the women bikers. In 2015, women contingents of the Army, Navy and Air Force had made debut in this parade. The team was raised at Central School of Motor Transport (CSMT), Academy Tekanpur on October 20, 2016. The members of this special women bikers squad have been specially chosen by trainers and are aged between 25-30 years. They are drawn from various combat ranks of the force. The 'daredevil' team had made news a few years back when the then US President Barack Obama, while officiating as the chief guest of the 2015 parade, signalled a thumbs up to the bikers from his dais on Rajpath and had later called their stunts "impressive". The also had its iconic camel contingent along with its marching and band teams. Many among the guests and the audience were seen taking pictures of the decorated camels as they marched on the Rajpath in their colourful finery.