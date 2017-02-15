TRENDING ON BS
BSF seizes Rs 2 lakh worth fake new notes in West Bengal

The BSF officials got the information from a fake note trafficker Umar Faruk

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Wednesday seized fake Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination, having a face value of Rs 2 lakh, from Malda district in West Bengal.

Acting on information received from an arrested fake currency trafficker that the fake notes were being smuggled into the state from neighbouring Bangladesh, the BSF troopers of Churiantpur outpost conducted a special operation in the border area early in the morning, which led to the seizure.

However, the traffickers managed to flee, a BSF official said.

"The party thoroughly searched the area and recovered one packet wrapped in white polythene with 100 notes of 2,000 denomination thrown from the Bangladesh side of the border," R P S Jaiswal, DIG (Public Relations) of BSF South Bengal Frontier, said in a release.

"Fake note racketeers were attempting to smuggle the consignment. These notes appear to be similar to those seized recently by police and NIA (National Investigation Agency)," the officer added.

The BSF officials got the information about fake notes being pushed through Bangladesh border from fake note trafficker Umar Faruk, who was apprehended from Malda district's Gopalganj on the previous day.

"Umar Faruk, alias Firoz (21), is wanted by NIA in a previous case of fake note smuggling. He was apprehended from Gopalganj area in Malda's Kaliachak on February 14 with three fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination," the BSF press release said.

