BSF to recruit 157 for ASI Steno, Head Constable posts

Candidates shortlisted through the recruitment drive will be offered pre-revised pay scale plus dearness allowance (DA) and other allowance as admissible to the member of the Force from time to time as well as accommodation, uniform, LTC and medical facilities.
For departmental candidates, eligibility conditions are more detailed and they have to go though the advertisement to get further information.
Vacancy details
Vacancies for the ASI (Steno) posts:
Vacancies for the HC posts:
Scale of pay
ASI (Steno): Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 + Rs 2,800 (grade pay)
Application process
Eligible and interested candidates have to:
1. Log on to the official website of the BSF, bsf.nic.in
2. Click on the link titled Recruitment labelled above the Latest News section
3. Click on the Recruitment tab from the drop down menu
4. Click on the Advertisement for recruitment to the posts of ASI (Steno) and HC (MIN) in BSF 2016-17 link
5. Read the details and the instruction included in the PDF recruitment advertisement that opens carefully
6. Proforma of application form is given in Annexure-I of the advertisement. Print the form attached
7. Fill carefully and send it to the concerned address for specified region with the required documents and fee payment details.
Application fee
Each application should be accompanied by a crossed Bank Draft or Postal Order for Rs 100 as examination fee in favour of authority to whom the application is addressed, payable at respective SBI/Post office at the location. However, the SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen and Departmental (BSF) candidates are not required to submit examination fee. Women candidates are exempted from payment of examination fees.
SC/ST candidates applying for the post of HC will be treated as General category, hence such candidate should also be accompanied by the requisite examination fee with their application form.
Selection procedure
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination followed by a physical measurement test, shorthand/typing test, document verification and medical examination round.
First phase - Written examination
Second phase -
(i) Physical Measurement Test (PST)
The written examination will be conducted at the selection centres on the date and time fixed, which will be communicated on completion of the scrutiny. Admission in written examination will be purely on production of call letter/admit card dispatched to the eligible candidate by the concerned centres.
Written examination will comprise:
1. Hindi/English language - 20 marks
2. General intelligence - 20 marks
3. Numerical aptitude - 20 marks
4. Clerical aptitude - 20 marks
5. Basic computer knowledge - 20 marks
Total marks - 100 Marks
There will be one composite paper conducted for one hour and forty minutes duration, including objective-type, multiple choice questions (MCQ). Question paper will be bilingual i.e. in English and Hindi both. The minimum qualifying marks of written test are:
1. For general category - 35%
For SC/ST categories - 33 %
