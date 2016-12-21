BSF to recruit 157 for ASI Steno, Head Constable posts

Government of lndia, Ministry of Home Affairs, Directorate General, Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from male/female lndian citizens for appointment on combatised posts of Assistant Sub lnspector (ASI) - Stenographer and Head Constable (HC) - Ministerial in BSF. can apply through the official website of the http://www.bsf.nic.in/



shortlisted through the recruitment drive will be offered pre-revised pay scale plus dearness allowance (DA) and other allowance as admissible to the member of the Force from time to time as well as accommodation, uniform, LTC and medical facilities.





According to an earlier notification, the application had to reach the office on or before December 23, 2016. The date has been revised and now the last date for the application to reach is January 2, 2017. Applicants from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and North-Eastern States, i.e far-flung areas, can send the applications to the concerned office till January 16, 2017.

Eligibility criteria



should have passed intermediate or senior secondary school certificate level (10+2) from government recognised board, or institute, or University, or equivalent. They should also know shorthand/typing.



According to the official recruitment notification on the website, shorthand speed for ASI(Steno) is 80 words per minute in English or in Hindi. They will be asked to accomplish the same in a 10-minute test. The candidate should also be able to complete transcription of dictation in English in 50 minutes on computer or transcription of dictation in Hindi in 65 minutes on computer. Typing speed for HC aspirants is 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi corresponding to 10500 KDPH in English or 9000 KDPH in Hindi with average of 5 key depressions for each word on computer. The candidate will have to prove their capabilities during a 10-minutes test.



Age limit



should not be less than 18 years and not more than 25 years as on January 1, 2017. Upper age limit is relaxable for Government servants for both posts by five years. belonging to scheduled castes and the scheduled tribes can avail age relaxation of 5years for the post of ASI (Steno) only. Age limit is also relaxable for Ex-Servicemen and other special categories of persons in accordance with the orders issued by the Central Government from time to time.



For departmental candidates, eligibility conditions are more detailed and they have to go though the advertisement to get further information.



Vacancy details



The posts are currently temporary, but likely to become permanent.



for the ASI (Steno) posts:

Direct entry: 30

Departmental: 6

Total vacancies: 36



for the HC posts:

Direct entry: 102

Departmental: 19

Total vacancies: 121



Scale of pay



ASI (Steno): Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 + Rs 2,800 (grade pay)

Head Constable: Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 + Rs 2,400 (grade pay)



Application process



Eligible and interested have to:



1. Log on to the official website of the BSF, bsf.nic.in



2. Click on the link titled Recruitment labelled above the Latest News section



3. Click on the Recruitment tab from the drop down menu



4. Click on the Advertisement for recruitment to the posts of ASI (Steno) and HC (MIN) in 2016-17 link



5. Read the details and the instruction included in the PDF recruitment advertisement that opens carefully



6. Proforma of application form is given in Annexure-I of the advertisement. Print the form attached



7. Fill carefully and send it to the concerned address for specified region with the required documents and fee payment details.



Application fee



Each application should be accompanied by a crossed Bank Draft or Postal Order for Rs 100 as examination fee in favour of authority to whom the application is addressed, payable at respective SBI/Post office at the location. However, the SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen and Departmental (BSF) are not required to submit examination fee. Women are exempted from payment of examination fees.



SC/ST applying for the post of HC will be treated as General category, hence such candidate should also be accompanied by the requisite examination fee with their application form.



Selection procedure



will be selected on the basis of a written examination followed by a physical measurement test, shorthand/typing test, document verification and medical examination round.



The selection shall be held in two-phases



First phase - Written examination



Second phase -



(i) Physical Measurement Test (PST)

(ii) Short Hand Test (only for ASI/Steno)

(iii) Typing Speed Test (only for HC)

(iv) Document verification

(v) Medical examination round.



The written examination will be conducted at the selection centres on the date and time fixed, which will be communicated on completion of the scrutiny. Admission in written examination will be purely on production of call letter/admit card dispatched to the eligible candidate by the concerned centres.



Written examination will comprise:



1. Hindi/English language - 20 marks



2. General intelligence - 20 marks



3. Numerical aptitude - 20 marks



4. Clerical aptitude - 20 marks



5. Basic computer knowledge - 20 marks



Total marks - 100 Marks



There will be one composite paper conducted for one hour and forty minutes duration, including objective-type, multiple choice questions (MCQ). Question paper will be bilingual i.e. in English and Hindi both. The minimum qualifying marks of written test are:



1. For general category - 35%



For SC/ST categories - 33 %

The number of to be qualified in written examination may be restricted to the ten (10) times the number of for the HC post and thirty (30) times the number of for the ASI (Steno) posts.