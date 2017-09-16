JUST IN
Business Standard

BSP leader Deepak Bhardwaj shot dead, UP police arrests suspect

Machhendra Nath alias Baba Pratibhan, who carried a bounty of Rs one lakh by the Delhi Police, was on the run for the last four years, a police officer said

IANS  |  Ghaziabad 

Image via Shutterstock

The Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested a criminal in Uttar Pradesh who was involved in the 2013 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Deepak Bhardwaj.

Machhendra Nath alias Baba Pratibhan, who carried a bounty of Rs one lakh by the Delhi Police, was on the run for the last four years, a police officer said.

Nath is a resident of Beed in Maharashtra.

Bhardwaj, who had contested the Lok Sabha election on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket in 2009 was the richest candidate in Delhi with a declaration of Rs 600 crore assets.

He was shot dead at his 34-acre Nitesh Kunj farm house near the toll plaza in Gurugram on March 26, 2013.

 
First Published: Sat, September 16 2017. 12:10 IST

