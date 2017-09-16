BSP leader Deepak Bhardwaj shot dead, UP police arrests suspect

-
The Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested a criminal in Uttar Pradesh who was involved in the 2013 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Deepak Bhardwaj.
Machhendra Nath alias Baba Pratibhan, who carried a bounty of Rs one lakh by the Delhi Police, was on the run for the last four years, a police officer said.
Nath is a resident of Beed in Maharashtra.
Bhardwaj, who had contested the Lok Sabha election on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket in 2009 was the richest candidate in Delhi with a declaration of Rs 600 crore assets.
He was shot dead at his 34-acre Nitesh Kunj farm house near the toll plaza in Gurugram on March 26, 2013.
