BSP leader turns Ambedkar's saffron-painted statue to usual blue in UP

The damaged statue of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, which was rebuilt and painted saffron in Uttar Pradesh's district, has been on Tuesday re-painted blue. The statue has been re-painted blue by (BSP) Leader Himendra Gautam.

The that was vandalised in Badaun's Dugraiyya village on April 8 was rebuilt with saffron colour painted on it on April 9.

It had been rebuilt in presence of the district police officers.

In the past, we have seen from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office to various other spots being painted saffron, the colour has become a defining feature of the state.

The state has been draped in this colour hue ever since the Yogi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government came into the power.

#WATCH: BSP leader Himendra Gautam, who repainted BR Ambedkar's statue from saffron to blue in Badaun, evades ANI reporter's question 'When the villagers had no objection to the colour of the statue, why was it re-painted to blue? You had earlier said Gautam Buddha wore saffron.' pic.twitter.com/CSHsjmC4cQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2018