Business Standard

BSP leader turns Ambedkar's saffron-painted statue to usual blue in UP

The Ambedkar statue that was vandalised in Badaun's Dugraiyya village on April 8 was rebuilt with saffron colour painted on it on April 9

ANI  |  Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) 

Ambedkar
Photo: ANI

The damaged statue of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, which was rebuilt and painted saffron in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, has been on Tuesday re-painted blue. The statue has been re-painted blue by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Leader Himendra Gautam.

The Ambedkar statue that was vandalised in Badaun's Dugraiyya village on April 8 was rebuilt with saffron colour painted on it on April 9.

It had been rebuilt in presence of the district police officers.

In the past, we have seen from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office to various other spots being painted saffron, the colour has become a defining feature of the state.

The state has been draped in this colour hue ever since the Yogi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government came into the power.

First Published: Tue, April 10 2018. 15:00 IST

