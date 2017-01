MLA Noor Salim has been booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by putting up posters without permission at his Charthawal assembly constituency in the district.



The action was taken against the MLA yesterday, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ramavtar Gupta.

Meanhwile, RLD district president Ajit Rathi has also been booked for violation of the by putting up election posters without permission at Kutesra village in the district.