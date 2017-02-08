Budget Session: Rahul hits back at Modi, says PM mocked Uttarakhand tragedy

Hitting out at the Prime Minister for his "earthquake" remark in Parliament, Vice President on Tuesday said Modi mocked the tragedy of and has no answers to the Opposition's questions.

"The Prime Minister mocks the tragedy of and insults the freedom struggle but has no answers to the Opposition's questions," said on his official Twitter account.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday started his reply to a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address by mentioning the earthquake that hit Delhi on Monday night and took an indirect dig at Rahul Gandhi, who had claimed he will make revelations about Modi's personal involvement in corruption, which will cause an earthquake.

"Finally the earthquake came... I was threatened about it long back," the Prime Minister said, triggering an uproar in the opposition benches.

The Motion of Thanks was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by a voice vote, with all amendments being rejected.

The Prime Minister also had a retort for leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who on Monday had said Modi could become Prime Minister only because the protected democracy for 70 years.

"The said democracy was protected by them... But every one knows, the democracy has been sacrificed for one family," he said.

He referred to the Emergency that was implemented by the government in 1975, in response to which opposition members quipped that there was an "undeclared emergency" in the current times.

"They (Congress) did not know the power of the people. It was because of the people that democracy was reinstated. It is because of the people that a poor mother's son could become the Prime Minister of India," Modi said.