Business Standard

Bulandshahr-Jewar case: 4 people detained over alleged gang rape, robbery

Rape victims will be produced before the Judicial Magistrate for recording statements: DSP

Press Trust of India  |  Greater Noida 

Four people have been detained for questioning over the robbery and alleged gangrape incident on the Yamuna Expressway, Jevar police said today.

"Suspects are being identified. Once we confirm their involvement we will arrest them. More suspects are also being questioned," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Dileep Singh.



Regarding the gangrape, the DSP said,"All victims have gone for medical examination and we have received the medical report. It can not be disclosed at this moment as investigations are still going on."

The rape victims will be produced before the Judicial Magistrate for recording their statements, he said.

Yesterday, armed robbers struck a group of eight people travelling to Bulandshahr in a vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway, shooting dead a man and looting cash and jewellery.

Four women, who were travelling in the car along with as many men, alleged that they were raped at gunpoint after they tried to resist the robbery bid.

