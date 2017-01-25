Burj Khalifa lights up in 'Tricolour' to mark Indian Republic Day

tower, the world's tallest building located in Dubai, will be lit up in the colours of the Indian National flag on Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate India's 68th Republic Day, a media report said.

The shows were to be held on both days along with complimenting shows, the Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday.

In addition to the shows, the in Dubai has a flag-hoisting ceremony at the consulate premises by Consul General Anurag Bhushan, followed by flag-hoisting at the Indian High School grounds in Oud Metha.

The ceremony at the school will include a march-past by the students. In the evening, a cultural programme titled "Aaj Ki Shaam Desh Ke Naam", will be hosted at the school grounds where the students will perform various folk dances and other activities.

The programme, under the patronage of the Consulate, will also present people a chance to try various India cuisines.

The lighting comes as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is the guest of honour for India's on Thursday. He was ceremonially welcomed by President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday and held talks in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both sides inked a number of agreements.