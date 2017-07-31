Burqa-clad gunmen loot Rs 5 lakh from bank in Kashmir

Gunmen on Monday looted Rs 5 lakh from a Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Anantnag district after entering it wearing burqa.

Police said the incident took place at the Arwani branch of the bank. Once they were inside, the men took off the burqa, brandished their weapons and fled with the money with the cashier.

A spate of bank robberies early this year forced banks to go for cashless banking in south Kashmir. But with an improvement in the security situation, banks resumed cash dispensation in the region where militancy is on the rise.

Monday's daylight robbery is the first in nearly three months in the