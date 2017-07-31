TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Congress forces RS adjournment alleging Gujarat police kidnapping MLAs
Business Standard

Burqa-clad gunmen loot Rs 5 lakh from bank in Kashmir

Monday's daylight robbery is the first in nearly three months in the Kashmir Valley

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Wikipedia
Representative Image. Photo: Wikipedia

Gunmen on Monday looted Rs 5 lakh from a Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Anantnag district after entering it wearing burqa.

Police said the incident took place at the Arwani branch of the bank. Once they were inside, the men took off the burqa, brandished their weapons and fled with the money with the cashier.

A spate of bank robberies early this year forced banks to go for cashless banking in south Kashmir. But with an improvement in the security situation, banks resumed cash dispensation in the region where militancy is on the rise.

Monday's daylight robbery is the first in nearly three months in the Kashmir Valley.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements