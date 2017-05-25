Bus falls into a gorge in Rajouri, 40 school children feared dead

At least 40 were feared dead when a bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in district of Jammu region on Thursday, the state police said.

The accident took place when the driver of the school-bus with 45 persons on board lost control of the vehicle at Mansar.

The bus was taking the on a picnic from Manjakot to Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal Road that connects with Shopian district in the Kashmir Valley.

"Forty are feared dead in this tragic accident. Police and army teams have reached the spot and a massive rescue operation is on," a senior police official said.

"Chances of survival of the occupants are bleak as the vehicle fell 150 feet into a deep gorge," the official said.