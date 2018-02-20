Business Standard annual awards: Power-packed jury to select winners today

A high-powered jury, comprising leading decision-makers of India Inc, will meet in Mumbai on Wednesday to select the winners of Business Standard’s annual awards for for the year 2017. R C Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India, is the chairman of the seven-member awards jury. The other jury members include former State Bank of India chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, BCG Asia-Pacific Chairman Janmejaya Sinha, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Managing Partner Cyril Shroff, Bain Capital Private Equity Managing Director Amit Chandra, Ernst & Young India Chief Executive Officer & Country Managing Partner Rajiv Memani and Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala. The jury will select the best in Corporate India, from a long list of names and data compiled by the Research Bureau, to name the ‘CEO of the Year’ as well as achievers in other categories — public sector undertakings, multinational firms, and small and medium enterprises. The jury will also choose the ‘Company of the Year’ and ‘Start-up of the Year’ as well as announce the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ awards. The jury consists of the who’s who of India. Bhargava played a key role in the success of India’s leading passenger car maker, which today controls about half the country's passenger car sales. Marico Chairman Mariwala, an exemplary entrepreneur, has transformed a family-owned commodity business into a leading fast-moving consumer goods company in the country with professional management.

Bhattacharya led the country’s largest lender successfully during turbulent times in the Indian banking industry till her retirement in October 2017.