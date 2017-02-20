Businessman held in Udaipur for exporting drugs to Mumbai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a Gujarat-based businessman in connection with a major drug haul last year in

Sanjay R Patel's name had cropped up during the investigation of the case.

He was summoned by the DRI at Jaipur for questioning on February 17 and was placed under arrest under the Narcotic and (NDPS) Act on Sunday.

The accused, who runs a drug factory, had exported (Methaqualone) from to in a container.

"He was produced before NDPS court in where the magistrate remanded him to judicial custody till March 1," public prosecutor Praveen Khandelwal said.

It is the sixth arrest in the case.

In its biggest-ever drug seizure, the DRI had recovered a huge quantity of a banned worth over Rs 3,000 crore in the international market in during a search operation launched in October last year.

The DRI claimed that it is one of the biggest seizures of the substance in the world, banned under Schedule 1 of NDPS rules, 1985.