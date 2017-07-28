Byculla jail inmate murder: Indrani Mukerjea to be interrogated

will be interrogated in connection with of Manjula Shetye, a Byculla jail prisoner, said minister

Patil announced the development in the monsoon session of the Legislature.

Action will also be taken against the doctor of the JJ Hospital's Casualty Department, who gave false reports on Shetye's death.

Earlier, six Byculla women's prison officials, accused of of inmate, Shetye have filed their bail pleas at a sessions in

In the bail pleas, they blamed Sheena Bora accused Mukerjea of hatching a conspiracy against them for framing them in the case.

Their bail plea mentioned, "Indrani Mukerjea, a case under trial prisoner along with others have masterminded the false case to gain advantage and personal grudge against public servants."

The plea also says that Shetye's death was a result of her illness.

Earlier on June 30, a (PIL) was filed in the seeking Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inquiry in the case of Shetye.

Mukerjea's lawyer had filed an application in the special CBI court, claiming that she was assaulted by the jail authorities after the death of Shetye sparked a protest in the prison.

Reportedly, over 200 women inmates, including Mukerjea, were booked for rioting and criminal conspiracy inside the Mumbai's Byculla jail.

The Nagpada Police also filed an FIR against six women prison staffers, including the jailor for the of Shetye.

Shetye died at the J J Hospital on June 23 after being allegedly beaten up by the Byculla jail officials and staff.