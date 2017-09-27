Cabinet approves Rs 25,060 cr for three-year police modernisation plan

The (CCS) on Wednesday approved Rs 25,060 crore for modernisation for three fiscal years till 2019-20.

Home Minister told reporters after a meeting of the Union Cabinet that the central would contribute 80 per cent of earmarked for modernisation.

"The CCS has cleared an umbrella scheme for modernisation. Rs 25,060 has been approved for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20," he said.

Singh said the share of central will be Rs 18,636 crore and that of states Rs 6,424 crore.