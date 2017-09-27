Cabinet approves Rs 25,060 cr for three-year police modernisation plan

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh with SSB DG Archana Ramasundaram at the launch of Welfare and Rehabilitation Board (WARB) App during a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) function in New Delhi. PTI Photo
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday approved Rs 25,060 crore for police modernisation for three fiscal years till 2019-20.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh told reporters after a meeting of the Union Cabinet that the central government would contribute 80 per cent of money earmarked for police modernisation.

"The CCS has cleared an umbrella scheme for police modernisation. Rs 25,060 has been approved for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20," he said.

Singh said the share of central government will be Rs 18,636 crore and that of states Rs 6,424 crore.

 
First Published: Wed, September 27 2017. 16:50 IST

