Cabinet clears bill to make instant triple talaq illegal

In a major development, the Union Cabinet on Friday cleared the Triple Talaq Bill.
The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held this afternoon.
The Supreme Court, in August, had passed the order terming the practice of instant talaq (divo
ce) as "unconstitutional."
The apex court by a majority of 3:2 had ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".
A suitable law, if put in place, will make the practice an offence under the penal provisions of the country.
Once the law is made to make the triple talaq an offence, the victims will have the option of approaching the police and legal system for the redressal of their grievances and for the action to be taken against the husband.
