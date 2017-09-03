JUST IN
Cabinet rejig: Sudarshan Bhagat shifted to Tribal Affairs Ministry as MoS

Jharkhand MP to share post with Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor, the other junior minister

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sudarshan Bhagat, Tribal Affairs Ministry
(Photo courtesy: Twitter/@SbhagatBJP)

Sudarshan Bhagat, who was holding the charge of Minister of State for Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, was on Sunday shifted to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as a junior minister.

Bhagat had taken charge as the Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare on July 8 last year.

He represents Lohardaga (Jharkhand) constituency in Lok Sabha.

With his induction, there are now two junior ministers of Tribal Affairs. The other minister is Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor, a sitting MP of the BJP from Dahod in Gujarat.

Bhagat was the member of 15th Lok Sabha (2009-2014). He was a member of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from 2000-2005 and was Minister of State for Human Resources (2000-2003) and CM Secretariat (Independent Charge) (2003-2004) in the Jharkhand government.

He also served as Cabinet Minister of Welfare (2004-2005) in the Jharkhand government.

Born on October 10, 1969, Bhagat is a graduate and has been a member of various Parliamentary committees.
First Published: Sun, September 03 2017. 17:37 IST

