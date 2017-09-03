Cabinet rejig: Sudarshan Bhagat shifted to Tribal Affairs Ministry as MoS

Sudarshan Bhagat, who was holding the charge of for Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, was on Sunday shifted to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as a junior minister.

Bhagat had taken charge as the for Agriculture & on July 8 last year.

He represents Lohardaga (Jharkhand) constituency in Lok Sabha.

With his induction, there are now two junior ministers of Tribal Affairs. The other minister is Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor, a sitting MP of the BJP from Dahod in Gujarat.

Bhagat was the member of 15th Lok Sabha (2009-2014). He was a member of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from 2000-2005 and was for Human Resources (2000-2003) and CM Secretariat (Independent Charge) (2003-2004) in the Jharkhand government.

He also served as Cabinet Minister of Welfare (2004-2005) in the Jharkhand government.

Born on October 10, 1969, Bhagat is a graduate and has been a member of various Parliamentary committees.