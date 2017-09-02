Cabinet reshuffle a trick to divert attention from note ban mess: Yechury

The of India-Marxist (CPM) on Saturday said that the Cabinet reshuffle is completely meaningless as it is just a game to divert the public's mind from the failure of

"The cabinet reshuffle is completely meaningless. It is like musical chairs. After the failure of demonetisation, the general mood in the country is that this has miserably failed. They want to divert attention from this. And, that is why they are playing the game of Cabinet reshuffle," party general secretary told ANI.

He added that the authority and decision making of the Centre flows only from one source and that is the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister Office.

Meanwhile, leader Sandeep Dikshit said the ruling has nothing to relate with work and they are working just to show off in the media only.

"I think a few news channel anchors and heads will become ministers in this They all are one and the same and they are working as per the directions of Modi only. So, the media work is no different from this (BJP) All ministers are responsible for their work," Dikshit added.

Earlier, Union Cabinet Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kalraj Mishra confirmed that he had submitted his resignation yesterday.

Talking about the Cabinet reshuffle, he told ANI that he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who approved his decision to resign.

"I met with Modi ji and said that I'm ready. He said 'Okay' and I gave my resignation. I had to give a written resignation then but I submitted it yesterday," Mishra said.

Having reached the age of 76, he further said, his resignation had already become the talk of town, and that he had offered his resignation earlier too, but due to Uttar Pradesh elections, the party decided they needed him for the campaign. However, after the elections, he put the offer again.

"After the election concluded, I again went to them (PM Modi and Party President Amit Shah) and said that I have completed 76 years now, and you can take a decision about me," he told ANI.

He also revealed that the Prime Minister was satisfied with his work in the ministry and praised him for his work.