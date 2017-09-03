Cabinet reshuffle: Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Naqvi sworn in as Cabinet ministers

Veerendra Kumar has also taken oath as Minister of State. Kumar is a six-term MP from Tikamgarh and an important Dalit face of the BJP. Bihar's Ashwini Kumar Choubey also took oath as MoS. Choubey is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Buxar.



Anant Kumar Hegde, Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Kannada also took oath as MoS, followed by Raj Kumar Singh, an MP from Bihar.Former permanent representative to the UN and ambassador to the UK and Brazil, Hardeep Singh Puri has also taken oath as MoS.

The oath taking ceremony is currently underway as the President has arrived. Railway minister Suresh Prabhu and minister for external affairs Sushma Swaraj have occupied the front row seats along with home minister Rajnath Singh and finance minister Arun Jaitley. Meanwhile, Uma Bharti, who resigned as water resources and Ganga rejuvenation minister last week, is skipping the ceremony.ANI reported that the Sena would be skipping the oath taking ceremony. Dharmendra Pradhan first to take oath, has been promoted to cabinet rank while was second to take oath. Nirmala Sitharamn, as well as Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, have taken oath as cabinet ministers.