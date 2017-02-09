CAG creating multiple databases to make audit more transparent

The Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) of India is creating multiple databases that will help the institution access various sources of information to make process more transparent and accountable, the chief said today.

"We are taking a census of data sources and creating a repository of data dumps that need to be accessed. We are developing a protocol for assessing the information without breaching the integrity and confidentiality of the databases," Sharma said at the inaugural session of ICAI- conclave here today.

Asked about the intent of creating this huge database, Sharma said it will help the body compare databases and then come to an finding.

"We are going to use that database for For example, say, everyone who has got (below poverty line) card, the person will also get a social security pension. If we compare the social security data with the data, we can find out who got it and who didn't," he added.

Sharma said that sourcing of multiple data will help conduct an accurate

Also, it will reduce dependence on sample sizes as 100% of the relevant population can be taken into consideration.

Speaking about the cooperation between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Public Interest Oversight Board (PIOB), he said it will help develop standards, sharing of best practices and promote the auditing profession.

can also assist in capacity building in other countries which lack good financial holdings and auditing system, he said further.

However, he also emphasised the need for stricter compliance and implementation of best practices in safeguarding public interest as mere setting up of standards will not work.

"We must build strong disincentives for non-compliance to demonstrate the commitment to enforce that we want to be seen working in public interest," Sharma said.

The said transparency and accountability are pillars of good governance in public as well as in private sector.

By adopting newer ways of auditing, risk analysis methodology and planning can be made more effective for analysis of big data.

"In recognition to this data revolution and digitisation, the has undertaken a major process of developing capacity building in data analytics including establishing a centre for data management," Sharma said.