CAG inspects 80 trains, raps Railways for serving food unfit to eat

The on Friday came down heavily on the saying that cleanliness and hygiene were not being maintained in catering units at stations and in trains and it was serving foodstuff unsuitable for human consumption.

"During the inspection at selected 74 stations and 80 trains, audit noticed that cleanliness and hygiene were not being maintained at catering units at stations and in trains," the said in a report tabled in Parliament on Friday.

"Articles unsuitable for human consumption, contaminated foodstuff, recycled foodstuff, shelf life expired packaged and bottled items, unauthorised brands of etc were offered for sale on stations," the said.

The report also stated that unpurified water straight from the tap was used in the preparation of beverages, were not found covered, not emptied regularly and not washed, stuff was not covered to protect them from flies, insects and dust, rats and cockroaches were found in trains etc.

The also pointed out that bills were not given for the items served in mobile units in trains. "Printed with tariff for the rate list of items sold in the mobile units were not available with waiters and catering managers in trains," it said.

The report also highlighted that the stuff served was less than the prescribed quantity, unapproved packaged drinking water was sold, proprietary article depot items were sold at railway stations at maximum retail price with weight and prices different from the open market and per unit of articles sold in railway premises was significantly higher.

The said that deficiencies in respect of quality of served were also noticed.