Can defeat all threats: Pak Army chief's reply to Indian Army chief Rawat

chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visiting forward positions along the Photo: Twitter (@OfficialDGISPR) chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday warned India that his forces are capable of defeating all threats irrespective of the front during a visit to the forward positions along the Line of Control (LoC).

"We are aware of defence and security challenges being faced by the country and we are capable to defeat all threats irrespective of the front," Gen Bajwa said.





ALSO READ: Indian Army 'fully ready' for two-and-a-half front war: General Bipin Rawat Ostensibly. General Bajwa's statement came in response to Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat's statement, issued on Friday during an interaction with a news agency, that the "Indian Army is fully ready for a two-and-a-half front war".

On Sunday, the Indian and Pakistani sides continued to trade heavy fire along the in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence official said.

" initiated indiscriminate firing and shelling on our positions on the in Rajouri district's Bhimber Gali sector at 9.45 am," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS.





ALSO READ: Pakistan's plans foiled, says Army after killing 13 terrorists in 96 hours While General Bajwa conducted his visit, reports emerged Saturday evening that the Indian Army had killed 13 militants during the past 96 hours as it foiled multiple infiltration bids along the in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The sinister design of to push in multiple groups of armed intruders across the in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be defeated by pro-active operations being carried out on the LoC," said a statement issued by the Udhampur-headquartered Northern Command.





General Bajwa also reiterated Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' right of self-determination during his visit to forward positions along the in the Muzaffarabad Sector.

According to an army statement, General Bajwa was briefed by the local commander regarding the operational situation, ceasefire violations and response by Pakistani troops.

While interacting with troops, the army chief appreciated their state of operational readiness.





COAS at No Indian misadventure shall go without a befitting response. Support to Kashmiris for their rt of self determination continues pic.twitter.com/pSiqn5aNil — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 10, 2017 The troops unreservedly shared with Bajwa their feelings about alleged "Indian atrocities and ceasefire violations targeting civilians and pledged that no Indian misadventure shall go without a befitting response," the statement said.

"The COAS hailed Kashmiris on both sides of the for their determination and reiterated that Pakistan shall continue its support for right of self-determination to Kashmiri people," the statement added.

Lt General Nadeem Raza, commander Rawalpindi Corps, DG FWO and GOC Murree accompanied the COAS during the visit.