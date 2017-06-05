TRENDING ON BS
Can't muzzle free speech with witch-hunt: NDTV after CBI raids Prannoy Roy

CBI registered a case for causing an alleged loss to ICICI Bank to the tune of Rs 48 crore

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Monday searched the residence of NDTV founder Prannoy Roy in New Delhi and three other locations for allegedly causing losses to a private bank, a move termed by NDTV as a "witch-hunt" based on "same old" false accusations.

The news network said in a strongly-worded statement that the CBI has "stepped up the concerted harassment of NDTV and its promoters based on the same old endless false accusations" to muzzle free speech.

The CBI registered the case against Roy, his wife Radhika, a private company and others and conducted searches at the Roy's Greater Kailash-I residence in south Delhi over alleged bank loan default, causing losses of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank

They said the agency was conducting searches at four places in the national capital and Dehradun.

It said NDTV and its promoters would fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies.

"We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India. We have one message to those who are trying to destroy the institutions of India and everything it stands for: we will fight for our country and overcome these forces," it said.

The CBI raids come days after NDTV anchor Nidhi Razdan had an on-air verbal scuffle with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, after he alleged the news network was following an "agenda", during a debate over the new central notification on cow trade and slaughter. The BJP leader was told to leave the programme.

