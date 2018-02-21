Canada does not support separatist movement: Justin Trudeau to Punjab CM

Chief today handed Canadian a list of nine Canada-based operatives allegedly involved in promoting radicalism here as the 'Khalistan' issue featured prominently in the talks between the two leaders.



Both leaders held a 40-minute long meeting at a hotel here after paid obeisance at the and visited the



Chief Singh submitted a list of nine Canada-based operatives alleged to be involved in target-killings and other hate crimes in Punjab, including financing and supplying of weapons for terrorist activities, an said.



He urged to initiate stern action against such elements.



The Canadian assured the chief that his country did not support "any separatist movement in or elsewhere," said Raveen Thukral, the chief minister's



The "categorical assurance" from came after sought the Canadian prime minister's cooperation in cracking down on fringe elements, constituting a miniscule percentage of Canadian population, he added.



Citing the separatist movement in Quebec, said he had dealt with such threats all his life and was fully aware of the dangers of violence, Thukral said.



"Really happy to receive categorical assurance from Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau that his country does not support any separatist movement. His words are a big relief to all of us here in and we look forward to his government's support in tackling fringe separatist elements," Singh tweeted after the meeting.



The chief gave a list of nine Category 'A' Canada-based operatives alleged to be involved in hate crimes, terrorist activities and trying to radicalize youth and children here, Thukral said.



Significantly, Canadian Defence and Local Government were also present at the meeting.



shook hands with Sajjan during the talks.



Only last year, had refused to meet the Canadian Defence when he visited accusing him of being a "Khalistani sympathiser".



According to officials, the police believes that the conspirators and financiers in the targeted killing cases in the state were operating from foreign soil including Canada, UK and



Freedom of speech was enshrined in the Indian Constitution but separatists and hardliners and those propagating violence had lost any such right as they were rejected outright by the people of Punjab, Singh said.



He stressed that people contesting elections on the plank of a separate Sikh state ended up losing their security deposits, said Thukral.



assured of addressing all concerns that were raised, saying he looked forward to closer ties with India, particularly Punjab, which he was happy to see progressing well.



During the meeting, called for cooperation between and on the issues of terrorism, crime and drugs, while seeking greater sharing of relevant information, in the interest of national and international security.



Responding to concerns raised in some quarters on reports of human rights violations, the chief said any aberrations were always dealt with strictly, with even policemen being sent to jail by the courts.



He reiterated his government's firm commitment to the protection of human rights of all individuals, Thukral disclosed.