Trudeau in India; to discuss J&K crisis, 1984 riot with Modi: 10 highlights

The Canadian Prime Minister is all set for his 7-day trip to India starting today. On Friday, Trudeau said his visit will be focused on job creation and strengthening ties between the two nations. "Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries," he tweeted. The ties between India and Canada have been on an upswing. Approximately 1.4 million Canadians are of Indian heritage and India is Canada's second largest source of immigrants. Canada is also a leading education destination for Indian students, and India is the second largest source of international students, an estimated 124,000 in 2017, as per official figures. Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries.pic.twitter.com/Jg6UmL9y4S — (@JustinTrudeau) February 16, 2018 Here are top 10 highlights of Justin Trudeau's visit 1. Places Justin Trudeau's set visit Trudeau will visit in Agra, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. He will engage with youth and visit several landmarks, including the Taj Mahal, the Jama Masjid, and Swaminarayan Akshardham. Canadian Prime Minister will visit the Golden Temple on February 21. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by Ms. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and their children, begins a visit to India, with stops in Agra, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Amritsar and New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/9byZoI3Oxl — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) February 16, 2018 2. What the world wants from Justin Trudeau's India visit Human rights organisation Amnesty International has urged Canadian Prime Minister to raise the threatened expulsion of Rohingyas from India, along with issues like use of pellet guns in Jammu and Kashmir and justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims. It also asked him to press for decriminalisation of consensual gay sex between adults. 3. Trudeau to connect with Indian leaders Trudeau's visit will provide an opportunity for Trudeau to connect with the Indian leaders in government and business, promote empowerment of women and girls, and strengthen Canada and India's close economic ties. The prime ministers will reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries, and discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation. 4. Canada-India business ties Trudeau will also participate in several business roundtables to promote further trade and investment between Canada and India, as Canada works closely with Indian leaders to advance economic opportunities in both countries. 5. Rising Sikh radicalism in Canada India's concerns over rising Sikh radicalism in Canada figured during a meeting between Security Advisers of the two countries this week, and the issue may figure during Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's talks with Indian leadership here. In response to a question on whether India will take up the issue of rising pro-Khalistan radicalism in Canada during Trudeau's visit, external affairs ministry indicated that it may be raised.

6. Trudeau's visit to Gujarat

Trudeau's his visit to Gujarat will be first by a Canadian prime minister. Trudeau, who will be accompanied by his wife and three children, is schedule to visit Taj Mahal on February 18, and next day he will travel to Ahmedabad where he will visit Sabarmati Ashram.

7. India-Canada ties on an upswing

8. In 2017, two-way merchandise trade between Canada and India amounted to $8.4 billion, split equally between exports to and imports from India. That same year, India was Canada's eighth largest destination for merchandise exports.

9. There have been suggestions that Canadian investments could decline due to the absence of a mechanism to protect them. On February 23, Friday, he is slated to meet PM Modi where the possibility of an economic partnership pact could be firmed up.

10. In his cabinet too, PM Trudeau has five ministers of Indian descent including Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains, Defence MInister Harjit Singh Sajjan, Science and Sports Minister Kirsty Duncan and Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi. They are accompanying him on the visit.