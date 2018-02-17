Trudeau in India; to discuss J&K crisis, 1984 riot with Modi: 10 highlights

-
ALSO READMeet Jagmeet Singh, fashionable Canadian politician and Trudeau challenger The guns that harm India Netanyahu's visit: Israeli firms kick off investment talks in India Netanyahu calls Modi a revolutionary leader as India, Israel ink 9 deals Let's make technology a means of development, not destruction: Modi in UAE
-
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is all set for his 7-day trip to India starting today. On Friday, Trudeau said his visit will be focused on job creation and strengthening ties between the two nations. "Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries," he tweeted. The ties between India and Canada have been on an upswing. Approximately 1.4 million Canadians are of Indian heritage and India is Canada's second largest source of immigrants. Canada is also a leading education destination for Indian students, and India is the second largest source of international students, an estimated 124,000 in 2017, as per official figures. Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries.pic.twitter.com/Jg6UmL9y4S Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by Ms. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and their children, begins a visit to India, with stops in Agra, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Amritsar and New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/9byZoI3Oxl
Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries.pic.twitter.com/Jg6UmL9y4S— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 16, 2018
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by Ms. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and their children, begins a visit to India, with stops in Agra, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Amritsar and New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/9byZoI3Oxl— CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) February 16, 2018
In response to a question on whether India will take up the issue of rising pro-Khalistan radicalism in Canada during Trudeau's visit, external affairs ministry indicated that it may be raised.6. Trudeau's visit to Gujarat Trudeau's his visit to Gujarat will be first by a Canadian prime minister. Trudeau, who will be accompanied by his wife and three children, is schedule to visit Taj Mahal on February 18, and next day he will travel to Ahmedabad where he will visit Sabarmati Ashram. 7. India-Canada ties on an upswing The ties between India and Canada have been on an upswing. Approximately 1.4 million Canadians are of Indian heritage and India is Canada's second largest source of immigrants. Canada is also a leading education destination for Indian students, and India is the second largest source of international students, an estimated 124,000 in 2017, as per official figures. 8. In 2017, two-way merchandise trade between Canada and India amounted to $8.4 billion, split equally between exports to and imports from India. That same year, India was Canada's eighth largest destination for merchandise exports. 9. There have been suggestions that Canadian investments could decline due to the absence of a mechanism to protect them. On February 23, Friday, he is slated to meet PM Modi where the possibility of an economic partnership pact could be firmed up. 10. In his cabinet too, PM Trudeau has five ministers of Indian descent including Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains, Defence MInister Harjit Singh Sajjan, Science and Sports Minister Kirsty Duncan and Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi. They are accompanying him on the visit.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU