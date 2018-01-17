Canadian PM Justin Trudeau dons south Indian 'veshti', celebrates Pongal

Canadian Prime Minister on Wednesday wished the community on the occasion of

Taking to his Twitter handle shared pictures celebrating the festival with the community of Canada and wishing luck on the day.

The Canadian Prime Minister was also seen donning the traditional Tamilian attire, with a white Dhoti, Yellow silk shirt and an angavastram.

Iniya Thai Nalvazhthukkal! Had a great time celebrating Heritage Month and Thai in Scarborough this evening. pic.twitter.com/fjZMGclH09 — (@JustinTrudeau) January 17, 2018

"Iniya Thai Nalvazhthukkal! Had a great time celebrating Heritage Month and Thai in Scarborough this evening," Tweeted.