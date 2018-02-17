Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau begins week-long India visit

Canadian Prime Minister arrived here on Saturday on an eight-day visit at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

"Strategic partnership underpinned by shared values of democracy and pluralism! Namaste to the Right Honorable @JustinTrudeau, Prime Minister of as he arrives on the state visit to India from 17-24 February, 2018," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson tweeted.

The visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in key areas of mutual interest trade and investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and space, a ministry statement said.

Co-operation in security and counter-terrorism, as well as exchange of views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, will also form important components of the visit.

is also home to around 1.4 million people of Indian origin.

Modi will hold bilateral talks with Trudeau on February 23 following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed.

The trip comes nearly three years after Modi visited in April 2015.

The last visit of a Canadian Prime Minister to India was in November 2012.

During the course of his stay in India, Trudeau will also visit Agra, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Amritsar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)