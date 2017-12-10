JUST IN
Cancer patient gang-raped in Lucknow; seeks man's help, gets raped again

While one accused has been arrested, the search is on to nab the other one; the third culprit is absconding

ANI  |  Lucknow 

A 16-year-old girl suffering from blood cancer was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men in Lucknow, on Saturday.

The Circle Officer (CO) of Sarojini Nagar, Lalta Prasad Singh, informed that the victim had gone to buy groceries when an acquaintance convinced her to come along with him. He, along with his friend, raped her and later left her on the roadside.

The victim was raped for the second time in the day when she sought help from a passerby.

On the complaint of the victim's family, an FIR was lodged against two persons. While one accused, Virendra Yadav, has been arrested, the search is on to nab the other one, the police informed.

Meanwhile, the third culprit is absconding.

Last week, another case of gang-rape of a minor surfaced in the state, wherein a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in Hamirpur's Majhgaon.
First Published: Sun, December 10 2017. 19:33 IST

