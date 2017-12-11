Candidate should not contest from two seats: Election Commission tells SC

The Commission on Monday told the Supreme that a candidate should not contest from two constituencies as the sought the assistance of the Attorney General in the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud sought the assistance of K.K. Venugopal as it directed petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay to serve a copy of the petition to the Attorney General.

Upadhyay has challenged Section 33(7) of the Representation of People Act that allows a person to contest elections for parliament and the state assemblies from two constituencies.

He has sought prohibition on contesting elections from two constituencies at all levels -- parliament and the state assemblies.