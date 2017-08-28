Carton of smoke bombs stolen from train carrying Army jawans in Jhansi

A carton containing was stolen from a special train carrying Army personnel, the police said today.



The train from Pulgaon, Maharashtra, which was on its way to Pathankot in Punjab, had stopped outside the station yesterday when the Army personnel found the seal of one of the coaches broken and a carton containing missing, Circle Officer (CO) Sharad Pratap Singh said.



A case in this regard had been lodged with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and an investigation was on, he said, adding that the incident was said to have taken place between Bina in Madhya Pradesh and the station as the train had taken several brief halts while crossing the stretch.

