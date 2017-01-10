CAT 2016 results announced

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016 on Monday, 9 January, 2017. Eligible candidates can check the on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Steps to check results

Registered candidates were informed individually by text messages about the and their overall percentile. Students keen on checking their on the official website have to:

1. Log on to the official website iimcat.ac.in.

2. Click on the link on the homepage

3. Login by entering the details required like the User id and Password

4. Check and download the result

5. Take a print out for future reference

Owing to the rush to check the results, the servers are running a bit slower and several applicants are finding it difficult check their scores. It would be prudent if such candidates exercise patience and try again later, preferably in the later hours.

High scorers

Reportedly, 20 candidates have secured 100 percentile in the CAT 2016. All the 20 toppers are male and engineers. Amongst the toppers, few names that are doing the media rounds are that of Avidipto Chokroborty, a former student at BITS Pilani, Pune-based Yash Chaudhari, and IIT Delhi’s Akshay Mehndiratta.

CAT 2016

Over 195,000 candidates took the CAT 2016, the gate to all Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other B-schools across 138 cities on 4 December, 2016. With this, saw the overall turnout go up from 82 per cent last year to 83.6 per cent this year.

The interest in to Indian Institutes of Management and other leading B-schools has certainly picked up as the total registrations had closed at over 233,000, up by six per cent over the previous year.

CAT 2015 registrations had closed at 218,664. Interestingly, around 14,000 additional applications this year had come from women candidates.

Examination scheme

Conducted in two testing windows, the was divided into three sections, including Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA) with 34, 32 and 34 questions, respectively. Each section had a time limit of 60 minutes.

Selection process

Each IIM shortlists candidates for second stage of selection which may be independent of each other. Although the performance in examination is an important component in the admission process, depending on the institute, selected candidate may have to undergo further selection process which can include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI).

Normalisation was introduced in CAT when the exam was being conducted in multiple batches. To ensure that candidates, who took the exam in two different batches are compared fairly while calculating percentiles, their scores are normalised to calculate CAT score card.

The process, reportedly, factors in things like difficulty of questions across two exams, sequence (order) of questions, and other fine tuning. The scaled scores, which are fairer for comparison, are then used to calculate percentiles.