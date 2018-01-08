CAT 2017: Women, non-engineers among 100 percentile scorers

Two women and three non-engineers are among the 20 candidates who have scored 100 in the (CAT), 2017.



Last year, all 20 candidates scoring 100 were engineers and males.



The for CAT, which is an all- entrance exam for entry into top B schools including the IIMs, were announced today."While in 2016 all the top 20 candidates were men and engineers, this year the top 20 list contains two women candidates and three non-engineers," said the exam convenor Neerja Dwivedi fromwas the coordinating institution for 2017.Among the top scorers are Madras boy Sai Praneet Reddy, Patna's Sidharth Kumar, Kolkata's Vishal Vohra, Meet Aggarwal from and coaching master Patrick DSouza from who has bagged the perfect score for the fourth time.was conducted in two shifts on November 26. A total of 199,632 candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted in test centres spread across 140 cities.After the result, various IIMs will announce their admission criteria largely based on the score, writing ability, group discussion and personal interviews.has 20 IIMs admitting nearly 4,000 students into their flagship two-year management programs.2017 saw the highest number of candidates in the last three years.