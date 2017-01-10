TRENDING ON BS
CAT results for 2016 announced, Kolkata boy tops exam with 100% marks

Avidipto is a final year student of BITS Pilani, Goa.

Agencies  |  Bengaluru 

The Common Admission Test results for 2016 for entry into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management and other top business schools were announced today, the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore said.

 Koltaka boy  Avidipto Chakraborty topped the examination with 100 per cent marks. Avidipto is a final year student of BITS Pilani, Goa. Currently, he is pursuing BTech (Computer Science) and MSc from the institution.



 Gorla Vineeth, a final year student from IIT Madras, has come out as a topper in Chennai with 99.99 percentile in Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016, a gateway to the top business schools.
 
Twenty candidates have scored overall 100 percentile in CAT 2016, IIMB, the coordinating institute for the test, said, adding that they are all male and engineers.

Prof Rajendra K Bandi, Convener, CAT 2016, said: "However, in the sectionals, many non-engineers and female candidates have scored 100 percentile."

On December 4, 2016, 1.95 lakh candidates took the test which was conducted across 138 cities in the country.

The candidates were informed individually by text messages about the results and their overall percentile even as the results were announced on the CAT website (www.Iimcat.Ac.In), IIMB said in a release here.

"The untiring support of the CAT Committee, comprising admissions chairpersons of IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Lucknow, and the tremendous hard work by the CAT 2016 Secretariat at IIM Bangalore played a big role in enabling us to declare the results on schedule," Bandi said.

The candidates, who have successfully cleared the written exam, will now have to face group discussion and interview stage to secure admission in various management colleges.

