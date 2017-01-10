CAT results for 2016 announced, Kolkata boy tops exam with 100% marks

The Common Admission Test for 2016 for entry into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management and other top business schools were announced today, the Indian Institute of Management- said.



Koltaka boy Avidipto Chakraborty topped the examination with 100 per cent marks. Avidipto is a final year student of BITS Pilani, Goa. Currently, he is pursuing BTech (Computer Science) and MSc from the institution.





Gorla Vineeth, a final year student from IIT Madras, has come out as a topper in Chennai with 99.99 percentile in Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016, a gateway to the top business schools.



Twenty candidates have scored overall 100 percentile in 2016, IIMB, the coordinating institute for the test, said, adding that they are all male and engineers.Prof Rajendra K Bandi, Convener, 2016, said: "However, in the sectionals, many non-engineers and female candidates have scored 100 percentile."On December 4, 2016, 1.95 lakh candidates took the test which was conducted across 138 cities in the country.The candidates were informed individually by text messages about the and their overall percentile even as the were announced on the website (www.Iimcat.Ac.In), IIMB said in a release here."The untiring support of the Committee, comprising admissions chairpersons of Ahmedabad, Calcutta, Indore, Kozhikode and Lucknow, and the tremendous hard work by the 2016 Secretariat at played a big role in enabling us to declare the on schedule," Bandi said.The candidates, who have successfully cleared the written exam, will now have to face group discussion and interview stage to secure admission in various management colleges.