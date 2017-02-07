Cauvery issue: SC to hear plea on Tuesday

The apex court had earlier asked the Karnataka
government to provide 2000 cusecs of Cauvery
water to Tamil Nadu
till it hears the matter.
Earlier, the top court had last month dismissed the plea seeking compensation from both Karnataka
and Tamil Nadu
governments for the loss of property during the Cauvery
water related dispute between both the states.
On January 9, the Tamil Nadu
government sought a compensation of Rs 2,480 crores from Karnataka
for not releasing water to the state despite getting the Supreme Court
directive to do so.
A bench of the Supreme Court
headed by Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justice Amitava Roy and Justice AM Khanwilkar extended the interim order in the water issue, directing Karnataka
to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery
water per day to Tamil Nadu.
The lawyer from the side of Tamil Nadu, Shekhar Naphade, urged the three-judge bench to bring the matter to a logical end for which there should be a continuous hearing.
On December 9, the apex court upheld its constitutional power and right to hear appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka
and Kerala, against the 2007 Cauvery
Water Disputes Tribunal final award.