Cauvery row: Modi faces protest in TN, Palaniswami asks him to act; updates

Prime Minister was greeted with slogans of 'Modi go back' and a sea of black flags when he arrived at capital to formally inaugurate 2018. There were protests all across against the logjam on the issue of setting up the Management Board.



Later in the day, Chief Minister K urged the Centre to set up the Management Board so as to ease farmers' troubles before the start of the next irrigation season in June.



All throughout the day, the issue took the centre stage in with actor-turned-politician shooting a letter to PM asking him to fulfil his ''constitutional duty'' by setting up theIn the past couple of weeks, the southern state has heated up as no concrete plan for the formation of the has emerged. Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) matches were shifted from on Wednesday as a pro- group created nuisance at the Chepauk during a match between the Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.As the prime minister landed at IIT Madras, students received him with a silent protest against the Centre's inaction regarding the formation of the board.However, the protests took an ugly turn when a man from the Erode district of attempted self-immolation. He is reported to have suffered 90 per cent burns.Being the orator he is, PM Modi pleasantly surprised the gathering at the when he quoted Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar extempore.

1. urges Centre to immediately constitute Management Board

The government today urged the Centre to immediately set up the Management Board to enable ryots from the state take up farming in the next irrigation season starting on June 1 this year.

Chief Minister K presented a memorandum to Prime Minister during his visit to the state today, even as widespread protests greeted Modi over the issue.

2. Modi greeted with chants of 'Go back', black flags

Pro-Tamil outfits protesting over the issue on Thursday showed black flags to Prime Minister when he arrived to formally inaugurate India's mega defence exhibition, Defexpo, at Thiruvidanthai, about 40 km from

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) floated a black balloon with the slogan 'Modi Go Back' ' as a sign of their protest against Modi Government for not constituting the Management Board (CMB).

3. Modi faces silent protest at IIT Madras

Prime Minister today faced a silent protest by some 30 students dressed in black and carrying posters when he visited the IIT Madras. Student protesters stood silently but held posters demanding a Management Board as ordered by the Supreme Court -- an issue which has whipped up emotions in

4. PM Modi quotes Tamil saint-poet extempore, draws applause

Prime Minister today hailed Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar as a legend and quoted his couplet which said greater learning brings more wisdom. "In sand and soil the deep you delve you reach the spring below. The more you learn the freer streams of wisdom flow," he said.

5. Prove sceptics wrong on Management Board issue, Haasan tells PM Modi

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief today urged Prime Minister to immediately set up the Management Board, saying it was his duty to prove wrong the notion that it was being delayed due to the assembly polls in Karnataka.

Setting up the was also the Centre's constitutional duty, he said.

"You must be aware of the agitations that have gripped due to the injustice meted out," the actor-turned-politician said in a letter to Modi, a copy of which was released to the media here.

People were dismayed by the delay in setting up the CMB, Haasan said and added that they were holding protests "to get justice".

6. AMMK chief flays centre, state govt over row

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran today flayed the central and state governments for their alleged inaction over the issue. The R K Nagar MLA hit out at chief minister K and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and alleged that they had betrayed people of on the issue.

7. Man sets himself afire to protest 'inaction' on issue

A 25-year-old man set himself ablaze today, allegedly over the Central and state governments' "inaction" on the issue, police said. Dharmalingam has sustained 90 per cent burn injuries and he has been admitted to the Erode Government Hospital, where his condition is critical, police and doctors said.

8. IPL matches shifted to Pune

In the wake of the ongoing water dispute in Chennai, the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) matches of Super Kings have been shifted to the Maharashtra Cricket Association's (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

9. Harbhajan Singh 'heartbroken' over shifting of IPL matches from Chennai

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was bought for Rs 2 crore by at the IPL Player Auction, said that he hopes the situation gets resolved soon and matches come back to as the fans have waited for two long years to see the team play in front of them.

10. Rajinikanth denounces violence during anti-IPL stir

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday demanded strict action against those who thrashed policemen during the anti-IPL protests, saying that violence was no solution to the row.

The superstar took to Twitter to share a video of a protestor hitting a police personnel and said, "The worst form of violence in law and order situation is attack on uniformed personnel on duty. This form of violence has to be tackled immediately as it poses grave danger to our country."