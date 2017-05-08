CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra's term extended by a year

(CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra, whose current term was until June 1, has been given a one-year extension, a cabinet communique said on Monday.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal for re-appointment of as Chairman, CBDT, for a period of one year from June 1, 2017 till June 31, 2018," an ACC notification said here on Monday.

Chandra, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 1980 batch, had taken over as Chairman on November 1, 2016.