Padmavati cleared by CBFC; title to be changed to Padmavat

A week after appointing a panel of historians to watch "Padmavati", the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Saturday decided to give the film a UA certificate along with some modifications.

The CBFC has also asked the filmmakers to change the title of the films from to 'Padmavat'.

"The film was approached with balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers and society. Considering complexities and concerns around the film the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision, " CBFC said.

"Special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and Prof K K Singh of Jaipur University. Panel member had some reservations regarding claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects, which were duly discussed at length," the CBFC added.

clearance after Gujarat elections

The "Padmavati" team was hoping to get a quick censor clearance after the Gujarat elections.

A source at the censor board said that the makers of "Padmavati" had "unnecessarily complicated its case" with an ambiguous disclaimer in its application for certification which stated that the film was partially based on historical facts.

"The content will now have to be scrutinised for authenticity," the source said declining to be named. The film had earlier been sent back to the producers after it was found that the column for stating whether it was a work of fiction or was based on historical facts was left blank.

There were protests against the movie by some fringe Hindutva outfits which said it was "insulting to Rajput pride." Several politicians then weighed in saying they won't allow the release of the movie in Rajasthan.

Earlier, sources in the CBFC had said that "Padmavati" could only be certified in January since December was almost over. "We have not scheduled the film. There are at least 40 feature films in different languages waiting in the queue before "Padmavati"," the source said.

Because of the year-end, some board members were on holiday and a few others had called in sick. "Forget about appointing a panel of historians, we don't even have a normal Examining Committee to view all the films," the source said.

"Even by conservative estimates, the film won't be certified before the second week of January. I don't think they can release the film before March or April. That is, provided the CBFC clears the film without any objection," the source said.