CBI arrests three more Punjab National Bank staff in Rs 114-bn fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested three more employees of Punjab Bank in a $1.77 billion fraud case, a CBI official said on Monday.

The three arrests include two managers of the forex department, Bachhu Tiwari and Yashwant Joshi and one officer, Praful Sawant, responsible for checking SWIFT messages, the official said.

Last week, the police arrested three people, including two employees of PNB, as part of an investigation into the country's biggest-ever bank scam.