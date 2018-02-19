JUST IN
Business Standard

CBI arrests three more Punjab National Bank staff in Rs 114-bn fraud case

Two of them are forex managers and one is responsible for checking SWIFT messages

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

PNB
The sealed Punjab National Bank’s South Mumbai branch at Brady House in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested three more employees of Punjab National Bank in a $1.77 billion fraud case, a CBI official said on Monday.

The three arrests include two managers of the forex department, Bachhu Tiwari and Yashwant Joshi and one officer, Praful Sawant, responsible for checking SWIFT messages, the official said.

Last week, the police arrested three people, including two employees of PNB, as part of an investigation into the country's biggest-ever bank scam.
First Published: Mon, February 19 2018. 22:13 IST

