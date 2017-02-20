CBI books meat exporter Moin Qureshi over graft charges

The on Monday said it has registered a case against meat exporter and others for corruption.

The agency filed a case against Qureshi last week following a complaint from the Enforcement Directorate, which has been investigating an "illegal forex dealings" and against him since 2015.

Qureshi, who has also been facing probes by the Income Tax department, was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation for criminal conspiracy and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

He is being probed for allegedly remitting funds through hawala to Dubai, London and other destinations in Europe.

Besides Qureshi, the also booked his assistant Aditya Sharma and a Hyderabad-based businessman Pradeep Koneru.

The agency searched the residential premises of Sharma and Koneru in four cities in connection with the case.

Koneru's name also figured in a money laundering case probed by the against YSR Congress Chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In November, the Enforcement Director sent a reference to the saying Qureshi was accepting and moving money on behalf of some "public servants" and that the agency could investigate this.

The Income Tax department found that Qureshi had 11 bank lockers which were in the names of his employees and associates but actually belonged to him.