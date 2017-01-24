CBI chargesheet paves way for Vijay Mallya's extradition

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday chargesheeted 11 accused including beleaguered industrialist Vijay Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines, its executives and former officials in the Rs 1,300-crore case.

Excluding Mallya, nine accused were sent to judicial custody till February 7. But they can seek bail on January 30.

The move will help the central agency to get Mallya extradited to India from the UK, where he has been staying after he left India in March last year. "We were facing legal issues in getting him back to India, as the overseas authorities require a chargesheet to initiate the process," said a senior official.

The chargesheet followed the arrest of former chairman Yogesh Agarwal and four other former IDBI employees -- B K Batra, S K V Srinivasan, O V Bundellu and R S Sridhar.

The chargesheet also named Kingfisher Airlines executives including CFO A Raghunathan, Shailesh Porkar, Amit Nadkarni and A C Shah.

In its 2,000-page chargesheet, presented 76 witnesses and 570 documents to support its case against the 11 accused.

invoked charges of corruption act and criminal conspiracy along with Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the chargesheet, IDBI Bank's total loss stood at Rs 1,300 crore, of which Rs 263.5 crore of the loan disbursed by was transferred to Kingfisher Airlines' accounts in Axis Bank (Rs 169.6 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 39 crore) and Bank of Baroda (Rs 54 crore), from where funds were transferred to other Kingfisher Airlines accounts, according to the chargesheet.

This Rs 263 crore was never used for the purpose it was sanctioned by i.e to meet obligations to overseas vendors. The chargesheet also provides a break-up of amounts used for other purposes.

The chargesheet stated that three loans of Rs 750 crore, Rs 200 crore and Rs 150 crore sanctioned and disbursed by to Kingfisher Airlines.

The chargesheet pointed out that despite the company having a negative net worth and not satisfying the corporate loan policy of the bank, the credit committee, which included Batra and Bundellu sanctioned the loan on October 7, 2009.

It is observed that the loans were approved by accepting the hypothecation and assignment of the Kingfisher brand, finance lease aircraft, a corporate guarantee from United Breweries Holdings and a personal guarantee from Mallya as security, the chargesheet noted.

Along with the chargesheet, also filed remand application of all the accused. The remand application said, "Though the chargesheet has been filed, further investigation in the case is still going on."



The agency would now send an request to the UK authorities through diplomatic channels and expect to bring Mallya to India where he would be investigated, the official cited above said.

Both and the have issued summons to Mallya in the past 11 months but he has not joined the investigation.

Mallya is facing probe for defaulting on repayment of loans of Rs 950 crore taken from IDBI Bank. In total, Mallya owes several banks a total of as much as Rs 9,000 crore. registered the case against all accused mentioned above in November 2015.

The agency had later expanded the probe to include loan defaults of all other banks.