CBI claims new evidence against Karti Chidambaram; court extends custody

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was allowed by judge Sunil Rana to keep Karti Chidambaram, son of the former Union finance minister, in its custody for three more days.

The agency said they needed to confront him with his chartered accountant, Bhaskar Raman, in the case. Karti is facing allegations that he helped the latter company's promoters, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea (in custody for something else) in getting excess foreign investment during his father, P Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister during the Manmohan SIngh government.

Karti, arrested on February 28, is also alleged to have influenced officers of the then Foreign Direct Investment Board (FIPB) under his father's ministry to scuttle a probe against for having got excess funds in violation of law. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the got "clinching evidence" of this during the raids on the office of Advantage Strategic Pvt Ltd in Chennai this week.

Mehta told the court the probe agency "now" had evidence of Karti's links with Advantage Strategic, which was allegedly paid Rs 1 million by as consultation fee. "In spite of the material gathered, showing a direct nexus between Karti and Advantage Strategic, no details were revealed by the accused (Karti). The investigating agency now wishes to confront the accused with the material recovered, which is so unimpeachable that the accused may not be in a position to deny," Mehta said.

The counsel, however, had to retreat somewhat when confronted by Karti's lawyer and party spokesman, Abhishek Singhvi. Mehta had told the court that the found the address of Advantage Strategic during the custodial interrogation of Karti. "Had the googled the name or checked with the registrar of companies, it would have found the address," was Singhvi's retort. "Based on this, the is asking for further police custody." Mehta admitted this was a mistake and the agency had prepared the remand application in a hurry.

Singhvi also alleged his client was interrogated till 2.30 in the morning and not allowed adequate sleep. Also, that Karti was kept in a room where four guards chatted and played cards. Mehta said he would personally ensure Karti was kept in a room.

The court, after hearing the arguments, granted additional three-day police custody, the fourth such since Karti's arrest. An accused can be sent to police custody for a maximum of 15 days. Karti has already spent in nine days this way and would be produced before the judge on Monday. The court has agreed to hear Karti's bail petition on the coming Thursday, allowing the time to present its stand and arguments on bail the previous day.

Karti also got partial relief from the high court here, which has restrained till March 20 his arrest in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in the same case. The HC said if the trial court decided to grant bail to Karti in the case, then it may impose conditions regarding his cooperation with the probe. And, that he be directed not to leave the country.

was present at both the high court and trial court. And, was seen signalling his son to not interact with anyone, including journalists. Karti is said to be "not cooperating" with the investigating agency.