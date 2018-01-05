CBI court to pronounce punishment against Lalu on Saturday

The Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will now pronounce the quantum of sentence against (RJD) chief in connection with tomorrow (Saturday).

Confirming the news, Lalu Prasad's lawyer Chittaranjan Sinha, said, "The quantum of sentence will be announced at 2 pm, tomorrow, via video conferencing."

The lawyer also added that Lalu Yadav was dealing with a lot of health issues.

"Laluji has diabetes, blood pressure; he almost fainted yesterday," he said.

Earlier in the day, Lalu Yadav's advocate filed a plea before the court seeking minimum punishment for the party supremo on health grounds.

Lalu Prasad, in his plea, had mentioned, "I have no role in this scam directly; consider minimum punishment keeping in view my age and health grounds."

The chief, along with 14 others, was found guilty by the court, while seven accused, including former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted, on December 23.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the exchequer was siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during the '80s and '90s.

The court had said that Vigilance Director General, Janata Dal (United) leader Jagdish Sharma and former Director General of Police DP Ojha were the mastermind in the scam.