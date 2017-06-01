CBI examines Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

It is alleged that Jain was involved in money laundering of Rs 4.63 crore

The on Thursday examined Delhi minister Satyendra Jain in connection with its probe into allegations of against him.



Jain arrived at the agency headquarters around 11 in the morning, sources said.



The agency had registered a preliminary enquiry against Jain.



It is alleged that Jain was involved in to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore while being a public servant during 2015-16 through Private Limited, Private Limited and Private Limited, sources said.



Jain had dismissed the allegations after the Enforcement Directorate last month attached properties linked to him in the matter.



A preliminary enquiry is the first step by the to gather information about the allegations.



If the agency is convinced that there exists prima facie material in the matter, it may register a regular case against the accused.



The allegations against Jain also include purported to the tune of Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 through these companies and Indometal Impex Pvt Limited.

Press Trust of India